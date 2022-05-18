Can You Stream 2022 NBA Western Conference Finals on fuboTV?

While you can stream the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics on ESPN with you subscription to fuboTV – can you watch the Western Conference Final?

Tonight, the Golden State Warriors tip-off against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the 2022 Western Conference Final. The game is airing exclusively on TNT. But can you watch this game on fuboTV?

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

When: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial to DIRECTV STREAM

Unfortunately for fuboTV subscribers, the Warriors vs. Mavs series will air on TNT, which is not available on fuboTV. But, the good news is there are still plenty of ways to stream Steph Curry take on Luka Dončić.

So how can you stream the Warriors/Mavericks?

If you want to watch TNT without cable, you do have plenty of options. In addition to streaming it on DIRECTV STREAM, which is offering a 5-Day Free Trial – the cheapest option is Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF Your First Month of Service. It is also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

