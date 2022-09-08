Can You Stream 2022 NFL Kickoff: Rams vs. Bills on Sling TV?

While Sling TV does offer NFL games, will you be able to stream the 2022 NFL Kickoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams on NBC?

Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

If you’re looking to stream the season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, you may be in luck. Fortunately, NBC is included in the Sling TV Blue Plan in select markets, which currently is 50% OFF Your First Month.

Customers in Los Angeles will be able to stream the game on KNBC (NBC local affiliate in LA) on Sling, while those in Buffalo unfortunately won’t be able to. Those in the New York City market can watch the game on WNBC, which is their local NBC affiliate.

If you live in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Hartford/New Haven, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose and San Diego market, you can stream the Rams/Bills live on NBC with your Sling Blue subscription.

If I Can’t Stream FOX, How Can I Watch It?

If they don’t offer NBC in your local market, what are your other options? The good news is there are many ways to stream The Big Game for free.

You can watch it with a a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a live stream of NBC, as well as other services like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

It will also stream with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is just $1.99 a month or $19.99/year for a limited time.

What Other NFL Action Can I Stream with Sling?

Sling TV is the least expensive way to stream NFL Network and NFL RedZone without cable. With Sling Blue, you’ll get NFL Network, along with NFL on Fox and Sunday Night Football in most major markets. With their Sports Add-on, you can also get NFL RedZone for just $11 more.

For a limited time, you can get Sling Blue + Sports Extra (which includes NFL RedZone), for just $23 for your first month.