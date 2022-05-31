 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
fuboTV

Can You Stream 2022 NHL Western Conference Finals on fuboTV?

Jason Gurwin

While you can stream the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN with you subscription to fuboTV – can you watch the Western Conference Final?

Tonight, the Colorado Avalanche face-off against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the 2022 Western Conference Final. The game is airing exclusively on TNT. But can you watch this game on fuboTV?

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers

Unfortunately for fuboTV subscribers, the Avalanche vs. Oilers series will air on TNT, which is not available on fuboTV. But, the good news is there are still plenty of ways to stream Nathan MacKinnon vs. Connor McDavid.

So how can you stream the Oilers/Avalanche?

If you want to watch TNT without cable, you do have plenty of options. In addition to streaming it on DIRECTV STREAM, which is offering a 5-Day Free Trial – the cheapest option is Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF Your First Month of Service. It is also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Avalanche vs. Oilers Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.