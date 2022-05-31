Can You Stream 2022 NHL Western Conference Finals on fuboTV?

While you can stream the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN with you subscription to fuboTV – can you watch the Western Conference Final?

Tonight, the Colorado Avalanche face-off against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the 2022 Western Conference Final. The game is airing exclusively on TNT. But can you watch this game on fuboTV?

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers

When: Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial to DIRECTV STREAM

Unfortunately for fuboTV subscribers, the Avalanche vs. Oilers series will air on TNT, which is not available on fuboTV. But, the good news is there are still plenty of ways to stream Nathan MacKinnon vs. Connor McDavid.

So how can you stream the Oilers/Avalanche?

If you want to watch TNT without cable, you do have plenty of options. In addition to streaming it on DIRECTV STREAM, which is offering a 5-Day Free Trial – the cheapest option is Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF Your First Month of Service. It is also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

