Can You Stream 2022 Super Bowl: Rams vs. Bengals with the NBC Sports App?

If you’re looking to stream the 2022 Super Bowl, you can stream the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams from the NBC App and NBC Sports App. However, in order to watch you will need a cable, satellite or streaming subscription to unlock access.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial to fuboTV

If you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, how can you access the NBC Sports App? The best way to do it is to sign-up for a Live TV Streaming Service. If you sign-up for 7-Day Free Trial to fuboTV, you will be able to watch the Super Bowl directly from their interface, or from inside the NBC Sports App.

You can also try other streaming services, like DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial or Sling TV, which offers a 3-Day Free Trial. It will also available with Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

How to Unlock NBC Sports App to Stream Super Bowl LVI?

If you get access NBC as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the Super Bowl in the NBC Sports App and NBC App.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log-in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.