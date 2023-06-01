Can You Stream 2023 NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat on ABC App?

Basketball fans in Denver and Miami are getting all their proverbial ducks in a row, as the 2023 NBA Finals are starting Thursday, June 1. The series will see the Denver Nuggets try to claim their first-ever NBA championship, while the Miami Heat return to the Finals for the seventh time in team history.

All games of this year’s NBA Finals will be available to watch on ABC, and cord-cutters have several live TV streaming options to see every game. But will ABC’s app allow you to stream these contests on mobile devices and smart TVs?

Can You Stream 2023 NBA Finals on ABC App?

Yes, but only if you have a pay-TV subscription to a cable or satellite provider or a live TV streaming service that will give you TV Everywhere credentials for the ABC app. Using these credentials, customers can log into the ABC app from anywhere and watch the 2023 NBA Finals.

If you do not have a subscription to pay TV and are used to watching ABC through an over-the-air antenna, you will not be able to stream NBA Finals games on the ABC app. Only users with TV Everywhere credentials will be able to do so.

What Are TV Everywhere Credentials?

TV Everywhere is an extension of your cable subscription. The TV Everywhere app has partnered with all of the major cable and satellite providers in the United States, allowing customers to access their subscription on any device they choose, whether it be a connected TV or a mobile device.

All you have to do is download the TV Everywhere app affiliated with your cable provider (Cox, Xfinity, Charter, etc.). You can log into it using the same credentials you’ve set up to access your account online. As long as your pay-TV provider carries ABC in your market, you’ll have everything you need in place to watch all seven games of the 2023 NBA Finals from anywhere you want to go this year, as long as you’ve got a stable internet connection.

What if You Don’t Have a Pay-TV Subscription?

Users who want to stream the 2023 NBA Finals, but don’t have a cable or satellite subscription can still watch on one of five live TV streaming services: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. All of these services carry either ABC or ESPN3, which simulcasts all games of the 2023 NBA Finals.

DIRECTV STREAM offers more top cable channels than any other streaming service. It starts at $74.99 per month normally, but for a limited time, new users can take $10 off per month for their first three months of service. DIRECTV STREAM also comes with a five-day free trial, so you can make sure it’s right for you.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Fubo is a sports-lover’s dream, as it comes with a wide array of regional and national sports channels, including Bally Sports regional sports networks. Its plans start at $85.98 per month when figuring in the RSN fee, but it comes with a seven-day free trial.

Hulu + Live TV starts at $69.99 per month and comes with free access to the Disney Bundle included with your plan. If you need a live TV service that offers a huge amount of entertainment per dollar, Hulu + Live TV is definitely the way to go.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Sling TV is the perfect service for users on a budget. Its Orange plan carries ESPN3 in every market, and it is currently offering new users $10 off their first month of service, plus a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite just for signing up. That means you can stream the entire 2023 NBA Finals for as little as $30, and get a free streaming device to boot.

GET $10 OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV Plus a FREE Fire Stick TV Lite

YouTube TV starts at $72.99 per month and carries both ESPN3 and ABC in most markets. It doesn’t come with free streaming services or devices bundled in, but it is a solid choice for cord-cutters looking to watch the 2023 NBA Finals.