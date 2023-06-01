Can You Stream 2023 NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat on Peacock?

Basketball fans have been waiting all year for this! The 2023 NBA Finals will see the Denver Nuggets face the Miami Heat for the right to be proclaimed NBA champions! Each game of the series will be broadcast on ABC this year.

Users will not, unfortunately, be able to use their Peacock subscription to watch NBA Finals games. Although NBCUniversal isrumored to have interest in bidding on the NBA’s next media contract, there has been no agreement to send any NBA Finals games to Peacock in 2023.

ABC and ESPN3 (via simulcast) will be the two channels responsible for broadcasting the 2023 NBA Finals. To watch them, cord-cutters will need a live TV streaming service, but which one will work most for you?

Best Choices for Watching the 2023 NBA Finals

Access to ABC in major markets, plus more of the top cable channels than any other service

How to Stream the 2023 NBA Finals

DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV Sling TV, and YouTube TV are the five live TV streaming services that carry ABC and ESPN3. If you want to see every contest of this year’s NBA postseason, you’ll need to grab a subscription to one of these five platforms.

We’ll break down the pros and cons of each choice below, and give our top recommendation, so keep scrolling!

What’s the Top Pick for Streaming the 2023 NBA Finals? DIRECTV STREAM

There’s no better place in our eyes to see every three-pointer, foul shot and blocked shot of the 2023 NBA Finals than DIRECTV STREAM. New customers get a five-day free trial, and for a limited time, you’ll be able to save $10 off per month for each of your first three months on the service.

If you decide to keep your DIRECTV STREAM account after the NBA Finals, you can also use it to watch more MLB games this summer than any other live TV service will offer. DIRECTV STREAM carries a host of regional sports networks, plus more major cable channels than any other digital TV provider.

What’s the Best Budget Pick to Watch the 2023 NBA Finals? Sling TV

Sling TV is the best choice for fans who want to save a bit on their NBA playoff experience this year. Sling Orange carries ESPN3, so you won’t miss a second of the NBA Finals action in 2023.

The price is right for this service, too. New users of Sling can save $20 off their first month of the service for a limited time. That means for a whole month, you can watch every shot, foul and heroic three-pointer of the Nuggets-Heat series you want for just $20 instead of $40, and get a free Amazon Fire Stick Lite as well.

What’s the Best Pick for Sports Lovers to Watch the 2023 NBA Finals? Fubo

Fubo is an excellent way for the sports-obsessed to watch the 2023 NBA Finals. A subscription to Fubo starts at $85.98 per month, though it comes with a seven-day free trial. After the Finals are over, you can use your Fubo subscription to stream a wide variety of MLB games thanks to the service’s collection of regional sports networks (RSNs), including those from Bally Sports.

Is There a Bundled Live TV Service That Carries the 2023 NBA Finals? Hulu + Live TV

If you want a live TV service that packs a little more entertainment punch along with the ability to watch the NBA Finals in 2023, Hulu + Live TV is the pick for you. Hulu + Live TV users get free access to Disney+ and ESPN+ included with their plan, along with the on-demand Hulu library. Plans start at $69.99 per month, making this a good mid-tier price option even without the free Disney Bundle.

Can You Stream the 2023 NBA Finals on YouTube TV?

But wait… what about YouTube TV? After all, that service has all the channels you’ll need to watch the NBA Finals this year, and at $72.99 per month, it’s cheaper than DIRECTV STREAM’s normal price. Why is it last?

The simple answer is you just won’t get as much out of a YouTube TV subscription. There’s no free trial that’s the same for all users, and there are fewer channel options available overall. Sports fans will want to note the current absence of MLB Network on YouTube TV, which is a definite bummer as the summer progresses. YouTube TV also doesn’t come with any services or streaming devices included in the price, so it just doesn’t pack the same value as the other choices you have.