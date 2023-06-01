Can You Stream 2023 NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat on Prime Video?

The 2023 NBA Finals are here at last! The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat have run the gauntlet in their respective conferences, and are now ready to meet to determine the NBA champion on ABC when the NBA Finals begin on June 1.

Prime Video users who were hoping their subscription would cover the 2023 NBA Finals will be disappointed to learn that no games from the series will stream on the service. Although Prime Video will get the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday game in 2023, it will not carry any NBA Finals games this year.

To watch without a cable or satellite subscription, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that offers ABC or ESPN3, which will simulcast all NBA Finals games this year. But which of the many choices you have does The Streamable recommend?

Best Choices for Watching the 2023 NBA Finals

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Five-day free trial

Access to ABC in major markets, plus more of the top cable channels than any other service

$10 off per month for the first three months 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Best Budget Pick: Sling TV ESPN3 offered on Sling Orange

$20 off the first month, plus a free Amazon Fire Stick Lite streaming player GET $10 OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV Plus a FREE Fire Stick TV Lite

How to Stream the 2023 NBA Finals

Cord cutters who have left their restrictive pay-TV contract behind and have grown accustomed to thinking of sources like Prime Video as their main entertainment outlets will likely be disappointed to hear there are no NBA Finals games on that service this year.

The good news is, since this year’s Finals are on ABC, there are plenty of ways to watch. DIRECTV STREAM, [Fubo $] Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV all carry either ABC or ESPN3, so you have your choice of all these services to watch the 2023 NBA Finals.

What’s the Top Pick for Streaming the 2023 NBA Finals? DIRECTV STREAM

If you’re looking for a service that offers a free trial before committing, consider signing up for DIRECTV STREAM. It offers a five-day free trial and it beats every other streamer in terms of selection, offering the most major cable channels and sports networks of any live TV service.

For a limited time, new DIRECTV STREAM customers can get $10 off per month for their first three months, a $30 total value. That will put a huge array of entertainment, including the 2023 NBA Finals, at your fingertips for a great price.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

What’s the Best Budget Pick to Watch the 2023 NBA Finals? Sling TV

Cord cutters looking to put aside a few dollars and still watch the 2023 NBA Finals will want to check out Sling TV, which for a limited time is offering $20 off the first month for new users. Sling’s Orange plan carries ESPN3. so you’ll be set for the Nuggets-Heat matchup.

Right now, new Sling users also get a free Amazon Fire Stick Lite when they sign up. Sling offers excellent value, and is the perfect choice for customers on a budget for this NBA Finals.

GET $10 OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV Plus a FREE Fire Stick TV Lite

What’s the Best Pick for Sports Lovers to Watch the 2023 NBA Finals? Fubo

Total sports fanatics might want to check out the sports-focused Fubo. A subscription to Fubo starts at $85.98 per month, though it comes with a seven-day free trial. If every NBA Finals game isn’t enough to whet your live sports appetite, Fubo offers users a big count of regional sports networks (RSNs) in order to watch MLB, plus NBA and NHL games in your local market when their regular seasons return.

Is There a Bundled Live TV Service That Carries the 2023 NBA Finals? Hulu + Live TV

While Hulu + Live TV doesn’t have a free trial, it only costs $69.99 per month and will carry the 2023 NBA Finals, in addition to 33 of the top 35 cable channels. But what makes it an even better deal is that a Hulu + Live TV subscription includes the entire Hulu on-demand catalog, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+ subscriptions at no extra cost.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can You Stream the 2023 NBA Finals on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV will be carrying all 2023 NBA Finals games this year, either via ABC or ESPN3. The service starts at $72.99.

YouTube TV is last on our list because it simply doesn’t have the same magnitude of freebies and extras that other services offer. No uniform free trial for all new users and no free streaming devices or services are included in your subscription. YouTube TV will definitely allow you to watch the 2023 NBA Finals, just not with all the bonuses other services can offer.