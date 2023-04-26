Can You Stream 2023 NFL Draft on Hulu + Live TV?

There’s no time left to make another mock draft if you’re trying to nail all 32 of this year’s first round picks; the 2023 NFL Draft is here! From Thursday, April 27 until Saturday, April 29, each of the NFL’s clubs will select the best college players available and start their quest to claim the Lombardi trophy in 2024.

If you’re a Hulu + Live TV subscriber, you’re already set to watch the draft this year. Even if your Sinclair-owned ABC affiliate is currently blacked out on Hulu + Live TV, you can also watch the draft on ESPN or NFL Network as part of your subscription.

If you’re not a customer of Hulu + Live TV, but you have cut the cord, you may be worried that you’ll miss the 2023 NFL Draft. Fortunately, there are several options available to watch the draft this year without having to turn to traditional TV.

Top Picks to Stream 2023 NFL Draft

DIRECTV STREAM

Wide variety of national and regional sports channels

How to Stream 2023 NFL Draft

Apart from Hulu + Live TV here are four live TV streaming services that will carry at least one of the channels you’ll need to watch the NFL Draft in 2023: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Find out which we recommend most highly below, and read the plusses and minuses of each of your choices for streaming the NFL Draft in 2023.

Our Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is The Streamable’s best option for watching the NFL Draft this year. This service will allow you to choose between ABC and ESPN’s coverage, although it does not carry NFL Network.

DIRECTV STREAM offers more of the top cable channels available than any other live TV streamer out there. After a five-day free trial that all new DIRECTV STREAM customers get access to, prices start at $74.99 per month. Plus for a limited time, new users can also take $10 off their subscription per month for the first three months they’re signed up, and snag a free Gemini streaming device from DIRECTV as well.

Best Budget Pick: Sling TV

Sling TV is an ideal way to watch pick-by-pick coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft for those looking to save a little scratch. Sling’s Orange and Blue plans each come with distinct channel offerings, and both cost for $40 per month. If that’s not enough channels for you, you can also opt for Sling Orange and Blue, which combines the two plans for $55 per month.

New customers can save even more by signing up for Sling TV now. The service is offering novel subscribers 50% off for a whole month of Sling, so for just $20 (or $27.50 if you go Sling Orange and Blue), the NFL Draft, NHL and NBA playoffs and more could be at your fingertips.

Sling’s Blue plan carries ABC in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and San Francisco, and NFL Network in all markets. If you live in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, Sling Blue costs an extra $5 per month thanks to the ABC addition.

Last Alternative: YouTube TV

YouTube TV will serve as host to NFL Sunday Ticket starting in the 2023 season, so why not make it the place you watch the 2023 NFL Draft as well? After all, it carries ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network!

YouTube TV doesn’t beat out any of the services previously mentioned, however. It doesn’t come with a free trial that all new users can access, and it doesn’t have bonus streamers thrown in. Its plans start at $72.99, so it’s quite a bit more expensive than Sling TV, especially given that service’s current 50% off promotion.

What About NFL+?

Users of NFL+ already know that the service is a great way to watch NFL action on your mobile device. Unfortunately, although the service will carry some draft coverage this year, users will not be able to watch it on NFL+ unless they’re willing to use a smart phone or mobile device to stream.