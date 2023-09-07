Can You Stream 2023 NFL Kickoff, Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs on ESPN+?

The 2023 NFL season is finally here! After long, arduous months of waiting, the year kicks off with a game that should feature plenty of offensive fireworks when Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs host Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 7 on NBC and Peacock.

Unfortunately, the game won’t be available to stream on ESPN+. There will be 12 NFL games available to stream on ESPN+ this season, including “Monday Night Football,” an exclusive international game in Week 4 and a game during the NFL’s Wildcard weekend.

To watch the Chiefs-Lions opener, however, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries NBC. But which one is the best choice?

Best Ways to Stream 2023 NFL Season Opener, Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Five-day free trial

Huge selection of top cable channels

Free access to premium streaming services like Max for 3 months 5-Day Free Trial $79.99+ / month directv.com/stream Subscribe Now and get Max, Paramount+, STARZ, and MGM+ free for three months Best Alternative: Fubo Free trial standard

Wide array of national and regional sports channels 7-Day Free Trial $94.99+ / month fubo.tv

How to Stream 2023 NFL Kickoff

The NFL kickoff game between the Lions and Chiefs will only be shown on NBC. That means users can stream it with Peacock, or pick from one of five live TV services that carries NBC in its channel lineup.

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

Even though more than 30 NBC affiliates across the country have been pulled from DIRECTV STREAM thanks to a retransmission dispute with Nexstar, it’s our best choice to stream this game. That’s because it comes with a five-day free trial standard for new customers, after which prices start at $74.99 per month. DIRECTV STREAM offers free access to streaming services like Max and STARZ and more free for three months when you sign up. If you’ve still got NBC on DIRECTV STREAM in your market, it’s the best way to stream the 2023 NFL kickoff game.

5-Day Free Trial $79.99+ / month directv.com/stream Subscribe Now and get Max, Paramount+, STARZ, and MGM+ free for three months

Best Alternative: Fubo

No Fubo customers are experiencing an NBC outage currently, though the company is currently offering a variable free trial based on when users sign up. Fubo’s plans start at $85.98 per month, a price that includes regional sports network fees so customers can get their favorite local NBA and NHL teams in addition to the NFL kickoff game between the Lions and Chiefs.

Best Option for Bundlers: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV carries NBC in all major markets, and plans are still $69.99 per month. Hulu + Live TV gives users access to the on-demand libraries of Disney+ and Hulu, as well as more live sports via ESPN+ because it includes the Disney Bundle free with every subscription.

Top Choice for Budget-Minded Users: Sling TV

Users will have to check to see if Sling TV carries NBC in their market, as many cities around the country don’t have access to local channels with the service. If you do get NBC on Sling in your area, you can stream this game and dozens of other popular cable channels for as little as $40 per month.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV

Last Option: YouTube TV

YouTube TV also carries NBC in the top markets across the United States, and its plans start at $72.99 per month. Like Fubo, YouTube TV doesn’t offer a uniform free trial, nor does it come with regional sports networks or extra streaming services bundled into the price.