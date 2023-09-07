Can You Stream 2023 NFL Kickoff Game, Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs on DIRECTV STREAM?

Are the Detroit Lions ready to step up and join the ranks of the NFL elite? They certainly seem to think so, and beating the Kansas City Chiefs on the road to kick off the 2023 NFL season will be a heck of a good start. The Lions travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 7 on NBC.

Normally, most customers would have zero issues finding the game on DIRECTV STREAM. But a retransmission dispute with Nexstar has caused more than 30 NBC affiliates in the United States to be blacked out on DIRECTV STREAM, so check here to make sure you’re not affected by that outage before signing up.

If you still get NBC in your area with DIRECTV STREAM, you can watch the Chiefs-Lions game for free thanks to the service's five-day free trial. DIRECTV STREAM also offers new customers $10 off per month for their first three months, and a free 90-day viewing window for premium streaming services Max, SHOWTIME, STARZ, MGM+, and Cinemax.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

If DIRECTV STREAM isn’t quite what you’re looking for, you can check out the other streaming services that carry the 2023 NFL kickoff game below!

Best Ways to Stream 2023 NFL Season Opener, Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Best Alternative to DIRECTV STREAM: Fubo Free trial standard

Wide array of national and regional sports channels 1-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv Runner-up: Hulu + Live TV Free access to the Disney Bundle

NBC included in most markets Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

How to Stream 2023 NFL Kickoff

If DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t seem your speed, you can enjoy the 2023 NFL kickoff game between the Lions and Chiefs on four other live TV services. Compare them below, as each has its own special advantages and disadvantages for customers to be aware of.

Best Alternative to DIRECTV STREAM: Fubo

Fubo carries NBC in each of its channel packages, with prices starting at $85.98 after a free trial. The service also carries a plethora of national and regional sports channels, and NFL fans will love it since it carries Fox, CBS, ESPN, and NFL Network in addition to NBC in most markets.

Best Option for Bundlers: Hulu + Live TV

If you’re a fan of getting free streaming services in addition to your NFL leanings, Hulu + Live TV is a great choice. It comes with the Disney Bundle included on plans $69.99 and above, which means customers will get free access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu on-demand when they sign up for the service.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Top Choice for Budget-Minded Users: Sling TV

If Sling TV offered NBC in every market in the country, it would rank quite a bit higher on this list. As it is, the service only offers NBC in a handful of cities, but customers who do have access can stream the Chiefs-Lions matchup and every “Sunday Night Football” contest for just $40 per month,

Last Option: YouTube TV

YouTube TV offers NBC in the top media markets across the United States. Its plans start at $72.99 per month, though unfortunately, that price doesn’t include access to any bonus streaming services.