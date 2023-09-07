Can You Stream 2023 NFL Kickoff Game, Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Hulu + Live TV?

You’re running out of time to decide if that one annoying friend is getting invited to your 2023 NFL season opener party or not. The NFL season kicks off at Arrowhead Stadium this year, as Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs play host to Dan Campbell, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. The game is set for Thursday, Sept. 7 on NBC.

Hulu + Live TV offers NBC in most of the top TV markets in the United States, so subscribers will be able to stream this game without much trouble. Hulu + Live TV users also get the Disney Bundle included in the $69.99 monthly subscription fee, so Disney+ and ESPN+ are thrown in in addition to the on-demand Hulu library and more than 70 channels.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

If you were hoping to stream the Chiefs-Lions NFL kickoff game with a free trial instead, check below! There are other options to stream the game available, including some that offer trials long enough to see it at no cost.

Best Ways to Stream 2023 NFL Season Opener, Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Five-day free trial

Huge selection of top cable channels

Free access to premium streaming services like Max for 3 months 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Best Alternative: Fubo Free trial standard

Wide array of national and regional sports channels 1-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv

How to Stream 2023 NFL Kickoff

Hulu + Live TV isn’t the only live TV service that includes other streaming platforms in the price! Check for more information on that below, as well as all your other options for watching the 2023 NFL kickoff game between Detroit and Kansas City.

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

A retransmission fee dispute with Nexstar has caused 30+ NBC stations to go dark on DIRECTV STREAM. However, its five-day free trial makes it our top pick to stream the 2023 NFL kickoff game, and new customers can also sign up for premium streaming services like Max and SHOWTIME for three months at no extra cost.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Alternative: Fubo

Big-time sports lovers will go crazy for Fubo. Its plans start at $85.98 per month and include both national and regional sports channels. NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NBA TV, NHL Network, and more are at your fingertips with a Fubo subscription, and the service offers a variable-length free trial to all new users.

Best Option for Cord Cutters on a Budget: Sling TV

Sling Blue carries NBC in some markets, but at this time a majority of U.S. customers won’t get the channel as part of their lineup. If NBC is available with Sling in your area, you can sign up for the service for as little as $20 for your first month if you’re a new subscriber.

Last Option: YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the only other service that offers NBC in most markets, with plans starting at $72.99 per month. It’s a good option to stream this year’s NFL kickoff game, but it won’t get you any free streaming services bundled into your price.