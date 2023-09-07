 Skip to Content
Can You Stream 2023 NFL Kickoff Game, Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Paramount+?

David Satin

Are you ready for some football? It’s a Thursday night party this week, as the 2023 NFL season opens with a quarterback matchup that has led to bigtime offensive fireworks in the past. Jared Goff’s Detroit Lions are headed to Kansas City for a showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on NBC and Peacock this Thursday, Sept. 7.

Since the game is airing exclusively on NBC, Paramount+ won’t be streaming it. However, Paramount+ is one of the cheapest ways to see live in-market NFL games every week, as each game shown in CBS in a given market is on Paramount+ in that market as well. Paramount+ has plans starting at $5.99 per month, and both of its tiers can be used to stream the NFL.

Football purists who don’t want to miss a second of regular season NFL action this year will want to grab a live TV streaming service to watch the Lions-Chiefs tilt, but which is best?

Best Ways to Stream 2023 NFL Season Opener, Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

  • Five-day free trial
  • Huge selection of top cable channels
  • Free access to premium streaming services like Max for 3 months

Best Alternative: Fubo

How to Stream 2023 NFL Kickoff

Of the top six live TV services available, five carry NBC in at least some markets around the country. Do any offer free trials to allow users to stream the 2023 NFL kickoff game between the Chiefs and Lions for free? Keep reading to find out!

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Get 50% Off Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
NBC - -

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM carries NBC in all the top markets normally, though 30+ NBC affiliates are currently unavailable on the service thanks to its current dispute with Nexstar. If that outage doesn’t affect you, DIRECTV STREAM offers a five-day free trial as well as free access to premium streamers like Max for 90 days to new customers.

Best Alternative: Fubo

Fubo offers NBC to customers in all major markets, as well as a wide variety of other national and regional sports channels. This service is awesome for fans of the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and basically every other sport, with plans starting at $85.98 per month after a free trial.

Best Option for Bundlers: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV doesn’t offer a free trial, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get free extras with this service. Every Hulu + Live TV plan priced at $69.99 per month or higher includes free access to the Disney Bundle, so you can watch hit shows like “Ahsoka” on Disney+, “The Bear” on Hulu and all the programming on ESPN+ in addition to the 2023 NFL kickoff game.

Top Choice for Budget-Minded Users: Sling TV

Users will want to make sure that Sling TV offers NBC in their area. If it does, it’s the cheapest live TV streamer out there carrying the Chiefs-Lions game, with plans starting at just $40 per month normally. Customers can also switch between plans seamlessly if they get NBC on Sling Blue, but want to watch “Monday Night Football” on ESPN via Sling Orange.

Last Option: YouTube TV

YouTube TV offers NBC in all top markets, and plans start at $72.99 per month. That price is cheaper than some on this list, but YouTube TV does not offer all customers the same trial length, nor does it come with any other streaming services included in the subscription.

