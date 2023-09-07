Can You Stream 2023 NFL Kickoff Game, Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Peacock?

The wait is finally over, and football fans across the country are in the final stages of planning their perfect watch parties. The 2023 NFL season begins on Thursday, Sept. 7 when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on NBC.

That means the game will also be available to stream on Peacock. Peacock will livestream “Sunday Night Football” simultaneous with its linear broadcast every week of the 2023 NFL season. The service will also get two exclusive NFL games this year: a Week 16 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as a wild card game that fans won’t be able to watch anywhere else.

If you’re looking to add a selection of cable channels to your viewing lineup in addition to “Sunday Night Football,” however, you’ll want a live TV streaming service that carries NBC.

Best Ways to Stream 2023 NFL Season Opener, Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Huge selection of top cable channels

How to Stream 2023 NFL Kickoff

NBC is available in at least some markets on one of five live TV services: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Check below for our recommendations, and to learn the advantages of each service.

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

Even though NBC is blacked out for some customers right now, DIRECTV STREAM is our top recommendation for streaming the Chiefs-Lions kickoff game. That’s because it comes with a five-day free trial, and also allows new customers to sign up for premium streaming services like Max and Cinemax for three months free! After the trial ends, DIRECTV STREAM plans start at $74.99 per month.

Best Alternative: Fubo

Bigtime sports nuts will love Fubo. It comes with regional sports channels, as well as national networks like NFL Network, NBA TV and more. Plans start at $85.98 after a free trial, and users will get their local broadcast channels with Fubo to stream the NFL all season long.

Best Option for Bundlers: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV still includes free access to the Disney Bundle with every plan priced at $69.99 or higher. That means that in addition to local channels like NBC and top sports networks like ESPN and NFL Network, Hulu + Live TV subscribers can watch Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ all year round at no extra cost.

Top Choice for Budget-Minded Users: Sling TV

NBC is only available in a limited number of Sling TV markets, but if you get it in your city you’ll be able to save big bucks! Sling plans start at just $40 per month, and customers can switch plans to enjoy different channel offerings at their leisure.

Last Option: YouTube TV

YouTube TV carries NBC in its base plan in most markets, and its price starts at $72.99 monthly. You won’t get any free streaming services bundled into the cost of a YouTube TV plan, but it’s still a good way to watch Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff get the 2023 NFL season started.