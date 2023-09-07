Can You Stream 2023 NFL Kickoff Game, Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Prime Video?

The Detroit Lions are headed to Arrowhead Stadium to face the world champions this week! The 2023 NFL season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 7 when the Lions take on the Kansas City Chiefs in front of their home crowd, and all the action will air on NBC and Peacock.

Prime Video is entering its second season as the exclusive host of national broadcasts of “Thursday Night Football” games, but it won’t offer any coverage of the Chiefs-Lions kickoff game. It’s still a must-have service for any NFL fan, as it will host the first Black Friday game in league history this year.

NBC is available with one of several live TV streaming services, and you can compare your best options below!

Best Ways to Stream 2023 NFL Season Opener, Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Five-day free trial

Huge selection of top cable channels

Free access to premium streaming services like Max for 3 months 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Best Alternative: Fubo Free trial standard

Wide array of national and regional sports channels 1-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv

How to Stream 2023 NFL Kickoff

The 2023 NFL kickoff game between the Lions and Chiefs will be available on DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV in at least some markets. Get the inside scoop on each service below to make an informed choice!

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM tops the list because of the amount of freebies customers get when they sign up. That starts with a five-day free trial that all new users get, and continues with 90 days of access to premium streamers like Max and SHOWTIME at no cost. Plans start at $74.99 per month after the free trial, though users should be aware more than 30 NBC affiliates across the United States are blacked out on DIRECTV STREAM because of a retransmission dispute.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Alternative: Fubo

Fubo carries NBC in all major markets, so you’ll be able to see the Patrick Mahomes-Jared Goff duel go down in real time this week. Plans to Fubo start at $85.98 after a free trial, and users will get both national and regional sports channels for that price to watch the NFL, NBA, and NHL all fall and winter long.

Best Option for Bundlers: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is currently charging $69.99 per month, though that price increases to $76.99 on Oct. 12. That won’t bother users who are signing up to watch this Chiefs-Lions game, but there are reasons to keep the service after the game is over. Users get access to a host of NFL-carrying channels with this service, as well as the Disney Bundle, meaning Disney+ and ESPN+ are free with your subscription.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Top Choice for Budget-Minded Users: Sling TV

Sling TV does not offer NBC in every market, so double-check to ensure it’s available in your area before signing up. If it is, Sling TV is a great choice to watch the game and have some money left over for snacks and beverages, as its plans start at just $40 per month.

Last Option: YouTube TV

YouTube TV does carry NBC in its base channel package, so the Lions-Chiefs game will be available to stream there. Its plans start at $72.99 per month, though users won’t find any free streaming platforms bundled into that price.