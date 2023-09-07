Can You Stream 2023 NFL Kickoff Game, Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sling TV?

Hopefully your fantasy drafts are all taken care of and your rosters are set, because the games are about to begin! The 2023 NFL season starts on Thursday, Sept. 7 as the Detroit Lions travel to Arrowhead Stadium, one of the league’s most inhospitable environs for visiting teams to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on NBC.

Alas for potential Sling TV subscribers, NBC is only available in select markets across the United States on the service. If you are fortunate enough to get NBC in your city with a Sling subscription, you can watch the Chiefs-Lions game for as little as $20, thanks to Sling’s 50% off the first month for new customers offer. Users can also switch between plans to watch “Monday Night Football” games on Sling’s Orange plan, which carries ESPN.

If you need more cable channels than Sling offers, or if you’re not in an area where Sling offers NBC, check out your other live TV streaming options for watching the Chiefs-Lions game below!

Best Ways to Stream 2023 NFL Season Opener, Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Five-day free trial

Huge selection of top cable channels

Free access to premium streaming services like Max for 3 months 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Best Alternative: Fubo Free trial standard

Wide array of national and regional sports channels 1-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv

How to Stream 2023 NFL Kickoff

Sling is the best way to stream the 2023 NFL season opener on the cheap, but there are plenty of other choices available, including some streamers that offer free trials. If you don’t get NBC on Sling in your market, check out your other options below!

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

NBC is missing for some DIRECTV STREAM customers currently. However, its five-day free trial means that users who do still get access to the channel with the service can watch the first game of the 2023 NFL season at no cost. New users who stay subscribed can also get three months of premium streamers like Max and many others free.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Alternative: Fubo

Fubo carries a staggering amount of national and regional sports channels, including those from Bally Sports. Its prices start at $85.98 per month after a free trial, and fans will be able to see the start of the NFL season, the conclusion of the MLB season, and a ton of NBA and NHL action with this service.

Best Option for Bundlers: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV plans still come with the Disney Bundle included in the price, so you’ll get Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ free with your subscription. Plans will rise in price to $76.99 in October, but if you’re looking to stream the Lions-Chiefs game this week, you’ll have the current rate of $69.99 locked in.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Last Option: YouTube TV

YouTube TV offers NBC in the biggest markets around the U.S., and its price starts at $72.99 per month. Customers won’t get any free streaming services included in their YouTube TV subscription, and new users will see varying free trial offers.