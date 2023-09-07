Can You Stream 2023 NFL Kickoff Game, Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Tubi?

Calling all football fans! The 2023 NFL season is about to begin, and kicks off Thursday, Sept. 7 when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on NBC and Peacock. The last time we saw Patrick Mahomes and his teammates they were hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, but Jared Goff and the Lions have their own playoff aspirations this year.

Fox’s free streaming platform Tubi won’t be hosting any live NFL games this year, unfortunately. The service offers thousands of movie and TV titles at no cost to users, in the form of live channels and on-demand content. However, users will have to look elsewhere to find the Chiefs-Lions game this week.

The good news is that cord-cutters will find the 2023 NFL kickoff game on one of five live TV streaming services, and we’ll break them all down for you below.

Best Ways to Stream 2023 NFL Season Opener, Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Five-day free trial

Huge selection of top cable channels

Free access to premium streaming services like Max for 3 months

Wide array of national and regional sports channels 1-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv

How to Stream 2023 NFL Kickoff

DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV all offer NBC in at least some of the top markets in the United States, so they’re the best bets for cord cutters to stream the 2023 NFL kickoff game.

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

If DIRECTV’s carriage dispute with Nexstar hasn’t knocked NBC out of your channel lineup this fall, DIRECTV STREAM is definitely the way to go. It offers a five-day free trial to new users— after which plans start at $74.99 per month — plus the chance to subscribe to streamers like Max and MGM+ free for 90 days!

Plans start at $74.99 per month

Best Alternative: Fubo

Fubo’s free trials vary in length based on when a user signs up, but it’s still a great choice to stream the 2023 NFL kickoff game. Fubo subscribers get access to national and regional sports channels, plus a great lineup of top cable entertainment networks like FX and Hallmark Channel.

Best Option for Bundlers: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV still includes the Disney Bundle free with subscriptions, so you’ll get access to more live sports on ESPN+, and plenty of entertainment via Disney+ and Hulu in addition to dozens of live TV channels. NBC comes standard in the Hulu + Live TV lineup, so it’ll be a cinch to stream the Chiefs-Lions game this week.

Hulu + Live TV still includes the Disney Bundle free with subscriptions

Top Choice for Budget-Minded Users: Sling TV

Sling TV doesn’t carry NBC in every market, but if you are lucky enough to get it in your area you’ll save some serious money. Sling’s plans start at $40 per month, and users can switch from Sling Blue to Sling Orange to watch “Monday Night Football” games on ESPN any time they want.

Last Option: YouTube TV

YouTube TV’s plans start at $72.99 per month, so they’re quite a bit more expensive than Sling. Most YouTube TV customers will get NBC in their market, but they won’t see any free streaming services bundled into their monthly cost or other such extras.