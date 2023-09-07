 Skip to Content
Can You Stream 2023 NFL Kickoff Game, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions on YouTube TV?

David Satin

The Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs are ready to light up your TV screen! Those are the teams playing in this year’s NFL kickoff game, which takes place Thursday, Sept. 7 on NBC. Patrick Mahomes and friends are ready to start their title defense, while Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, and the Lions begin their quest for postseason glory.

YouTube TV will offer the game in most markets, as nearly all of its customers get NBC as part of their channel lineup. YouTube TV plans start at $72.99 per month, and the service is also home to NFL Sunday Ticket this season, so fans living away from their favorite team’s local market can still stream their games with no cable subscription needed.

There are other choices to stream the 2023 NFL season opener besides YouTube TV, and some of them come with fantastic extras.

Best Ways to Stream 2023 NFL Season Opener, Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

  • Five-day free trial
  • Huge selection of top cable channels
  • Free access to premium streaming services like Max for 3 months

Best Alternative: Fubo

How to Stream 2023 NFL Kickoff

YouTube TV doesn’t offer all new customers the same free trial length, and new subscribers won’t find any free streaming services bundled into their price either. Check out your other options below, including some that will let you watch the Lions-Chiefs NFL kickoff game for free!

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Get 50% Off Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
NBC - -

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

Some users might find NBC blacked out on DIRECTV STREAM, but its five-day free trial is an offer too good to ignore. The service also allows new customers to sign up for top-quality streaming services like Max, STARZ, MGM+, and others for three months at no additional cost.

Best Alternative: Fubo

Fubo starts at $85.98, but it also includes a free trial that all new customers can enjoy. Pro football isn’t the only level of the sport for fans to devour on Fubo either, as it offers SEC Network, Big Ten Network, and more, as well as regional sports channels for watching the NBA and NHL.

Best Option for Bundlers: Hulu + Live TV

If free streaming services are your bread and butter, Hulu + Live TV is perfect for you. Its plans start at $69.99 per month currently, and that price includes free access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu’s on-demand library. You get a mountain of entertainment with Hulu + Live TV, in addition to NBC for watching the Chiefs-Lions game this week.

Top Choice for Budget-Minded Users: Sling TV

Although Sling TV doesn’t carry NBC in all markets in the United States, it’s still a good choice for budget-conscious cord-cutters. Plans start at $40 per month normally, but right now new users can sign up and get $20 off their first month. Sling’s Blue plan is the way to go to find local channels if available, and customers can find ESPN on Sling Orange.

