Can You Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals on Paramount+?

And so it has come to this. After the long, grueling NHL regular season, only four teams are left standing to contest the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals: The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars in the West, and Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes in the East.

Paramount+ users are likely watching more soccer than anything else on the service these days, but many could be wondering if it will host any NHL playoff games. Given the number of sports available on the service, including NFL football, NCAA basketball, and UEFA Champions League soccer, it’s a fair question.

The answer, unfortunately, is no. ESPN and ABC will carry the Western Conference Finals, while the Eastern Conference Finals can be seen on TNT. Which [live TV] streaming services carry each of these channels?

Best Ways to Watch Every NHL Playoff Game in 2023

More major cable channels than any other service

$10 off the first month's subscription, plus a free Amazon Fire TV stick

$10 off the first month’s subscription, plus a free Amazon Fire TV stick GET $10 OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV Plus a FREE Fire Stick TV Lite

How to Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals

DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV will all offer each of the three channels you’ll need to see the 2023 Stanley Cup Conference Finals this year or a viable workaround. For price details and more, keep scrolling to see which will fit your sports and entertainment needs the best!

Top Option: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is the ideal choice to watch the Eastern and Western Conference Finals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year. This service has the widest variety of top entertainment, news, and sports channel of any live TV streaming service available, from Animal Planet to VH1.

DIRECTV STREAM offers all new users a five-day free trial to give the service a thorough test. After the trial is over, new users also get $10 off per month the normal $74.99 monthly price for the first three months they’re signed up for DIRECTV STREAM, a total value of $30.

Best Budget-Friendly Alternative: Sling TV

If you’re worried your snacks and beverages budget might have gotten a little out of control for the 2023 Stanley Cup Conference Finals, you should definitely look into Sling TV. The Orange plan on Sling comes with TNT and ESPN, plus ESPN3. The last is crucial, as it will carry simulcasts of all games shown on ABC in these NHL playoffs.

If you’re new to Sling, signing up today will get you a free Amazon Fire TV, not to mention $10 off the first month of your service. That means you’ll get 30 days of Sling Orange for just $30, or Sling Orange and Blue for $45 for that amount of time.

A Bundle for More Entertainment: Hulu + Live TV

If you’re a Disney fanatic looking to watch this year’s Stanley Cup Conference Finals, Hulu + Live TV is perfect for you. It includes free access to the Disney Bundle with every account, and customers can choose to go ad-supported or ad-free. Plans start at $69.99 per month, and each tier includes access to TNT, ABC, and ESPN.

Last Choice: YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a perfectly acceptable option for watching the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Conference Finals, as well. It starts at $72.99 per month, and it comes with ABC, ESPN, and TNT in its base plan.

YouTube TV just can’t beat out the other services available for watching Conference Finals games. It doesn’t offer a uniform free trial for all users, nor does it come with special deals or extra streaming equipment thrown in. YouTube TV is a fine choice, but it doesn’t have the same amenities that other streamers offer.