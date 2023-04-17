Can You Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Fubo?

The battle for Lord Stanley’s Cup has begun! The top teams in the NHL are battling it out to determine who will walk away with the most-revered prize in the sport of hockey, and which will go home empty-handed for yet another offseason.

Will you be able to watch all the drama unfold on Fubo? The sports-centric live TV streaming service will offer games that appear on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, so you can use your subscription to stream around half of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023. But for the other half, including the Stanley Cup Finals, you’ll need a service that carries TNT and TBS as well.

If you want to watch every game of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, you’ll need a live TV service that has all five of those channels, or a viable workaround that won’t cost you extra.

Best Ways to Watch Every NHL Playoff Game in 2023

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Every channel needed to watch Stanley Cup Playoffs

More major cable channels than any other service

Five-day free trial 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Best Alternative: Sling TV All games on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and TBS, plus games on ABC via ESPN3 simulcast

Half off first month’s subscription Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com

How to Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

If you have left cable and satellite behind, you’re likely hoping there’s a good option out there with every channel you’ll need to stream the entirety of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fortunately, you’re in good shape; DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV all carry ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS and TNT. Sling TV has options as well, even though you can’t use this service to watch ABC in all markets. Keep scrolling for more details!

Top Option: DIRECTV STREAM

Our top choice for watching each and every matchup in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs is DIRECTV STREAM. After a five-day free trial that all new users can get, this service’s plans start at $74.99. Thanks to a limited-time special offer, however, DIRECTV STREAM is now $10 off for the first three months of service for all new customers, $30 total.

After the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, you’ll definitely want to keep your DIRECTV STREAM subscription. You’ll get all of the top cable channels on the market, plus a metric ton of live sports and news offerings.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Alternative: Sling TV

Sling TV is by far the cheapest option for cord cutters looking to save a little scratch, and watch all NHL playoff games this year at the same time. A special deal being offered by Sling for a short while longer, new users can save 50% off their first month of service, making the price of a Sling subscription is just $20 instead of the usual $40 for 30 days.

Sling’s Orange plan is the way to go for customers who want to watch the NHL playoffs in 2023. This package carries ESPN, ESPN2, TBS and TNT, and ESPN3 as well. This will allow users to watch NHL playoff games on ABC, as they’ll be simulcast on ESPN3 for the duration of the postseason.

A Bundle for More Entertainment: Hulu + Live TV

Still haven’t seen the right option for you? Hulu + Live TV might be just what you were waiting for. Plans to this service begin at $69.99 per month, and you won’t have to worry about getting the channels you’ll need to see all NHL playoff games in 2023. All of that is included, and as a bonus Hulu + Live TV includes the Disney Bundle free. That means Disney+ and ESPN+ are absolutely free as part of your subscription.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Last Choice: YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the last option on our list for watching every Stanley Cup Playoff game in 2023. This service carries ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and the Turner Networks, and its plans start at $72.99 per month.

This service occupies the final spot on our list because it just can’t compete with the others in terms of extras. It doesn’t offer a uniform free trial, or a discount on your first month of service. There’s also no additional services bundled into YouTube TV, so you won’t get to stream more content for free as part of your subscription either.