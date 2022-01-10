Can You Stream Alabama vs. Georgia CFP Championship Live on ESPN+?
On Monday, January 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide face the #3 Georgia Bulldogs from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. But, can you stream the 2022 CFP National Championship on ESPN+?
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
- When: Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
While there is a lot of College Football on ESPN+, including select SEC matchups, you won’t be able to watch the CFP National Championship between Alabama and Georgia on ESPN+.
You can stream it on ESPN with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, which offers ESPN with a 3-Day Free Trial or fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.
On the main telecast on ESPN, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call their eighth CFP National Championship together, celebrating the close of their 26th college football season as a commentating team. Reporters Holly Rowe (Alabama) and Molly McGrath (Georgia) will provide news and insight from the sidelines, as McGrath makes her CFP National Championship debut and Rowe covers her first for the main ESPN telecast after reporting on the ESPN Radio broadcast for the first six years of the championship.
There will also be MegaCast coverage with additional feeds across ESPN Networks.
- ESPN: Main Feed - Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call.
- ESPN2: Film Room with Jimbo Fisher - watch all the action alongside Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, who defeated Alabama earlier this season.
- ESPNU: Command Center - a multi-angle presentation, which includes up to four different vantage points at any one time, with statistics and real-time drive charts supplementing the game action.
- ESPNEWS: SkyCast - features Anish Shroff and Kelly Stouffer providing commentary and context out of commercial breaks before throwing back to the sounds of the game. Additionally, the Skycam viewing option will also be available in 4K on Comcast, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Verizon.
- SEC Network: Georgia and Alabama Hometown Radio
- ESPN Deportes: Spanish-Language broadcast
- ESPN App:
- Georgia Hometown radio
- Alabama Hometown radio
- SkyCast
- Halftime Bands
- “All-22” (a vantage point high above the field of play. The angle allows for the 22 players on the field to be seen at all times, providing the ability to distinguish how plays develop. Commentary will be provided by the ESPN Radio broadcast.)
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|ESPNU
|≥ $84.99
|^ $8
|•
|^ $11
|-
|•
|ESPNEWS
|≥ $84.99
|^ $8
|•
|^ $11
|-
|•
|SEC Network
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|^ $11
|-
|•
|ESPN Deportes
|≥ $94.99
|•
|^ $5
|^ $6
|-
|-