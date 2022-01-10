Can You Stream Alabama vs. Georgia CFP Championship Live on ESPN+?

On Monday, January 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide face the #3 Georgia Bulldogs from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. But, can you stream the 2022 CFP National Championship on ESPN+?

While there is a lot of College Football on ESPN+, including select SEC matchups, you won’t be able to watch the CFP National Championship between Alabama and Georgia on ESPN+.

You can stream it on ESPN with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, which offers ESPN with a 3-Day Free Trial or fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

On the main telecast on ESPN, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call their eighth CFP National Championship together, celebrating the close of their 26th college football season as a commentating team. Reporters Holly Rowe (Alabama) and Molly McGrath (Georgia) will provide news and insight from the sidelines, as McGrath makes her CFP National Championship debut and Rowe covers her first for the main ESPN telecast after reporting on the ESPN Radio broadcast for the first six years of the championship.

There will also be MegaCast coverage with additional feeds across ESPN Networks.