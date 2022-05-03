 Skip to Content
Can You Stream Avalanche vs. Predators Playoff Game on ESPN+?

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Nashville Predators. If you want to watch the game on ESPN, can you stream it with ESPN+?

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators

While you might be used to watching NHL games on ESPN+, you won’t be able to stream the Wild/Blues series with your subscription. To watch NHL games on ESPN during the 2022 NHL Playoffs, you will need access to a Live TV Streaming Service.

If you want to stream Avalanche/Predators, what are your best options?

You can watch Colorado and Nashville on ESPN with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, fuboTV, which has a 7-Day Free Trial, or Sling TV, which has a 50% OFF Your First Month of their Orange Plan.

If you live in Colorado, you can also stream the game on Altitude, while in Nashville, you can watch on Bally Sports South, which are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. There are no local blackouts, so you can either view it on ESPN or your local RSN.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Altitude≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports South≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Altitude and Bally Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

