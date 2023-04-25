Can You Stream Bally Sports with Philo?

While fans used to have plenty of options to stream your favorite team on Bally Sports RSNs, will Philo work to see local sports?

Since August 2019, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV dropped them from their Live TV Streaming Service. Philo cuts costs by not carrying sports channels, so Bally was never an option.

So what are your options to stream Bally Sports RSNs? Sports fans have three choices: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, or Bally Sports+.

With DIRECTV STREAM (which was previously AT&T TV), you can stream Bally Sports RSNs on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV (via their Osprey Box), iOS, Android, and your computer.

Can You Watch Bally Sports on DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo without a contract?

DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo are the only Live TV Streaming Services that offer Bally Sports RSNs.

The benefit of going with Fubo is that you’ll also get NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, and NBC Sports Washington+.

But DIRECTV STREAM will be your choice for MASN, MASN2, Spectrum SportsNet, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsTime Ohio, and YES Network.

For those in other markets, both carry Marquee Sports Network, NESN, MSG, Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

If you don’t want a contract, you can sign-up for their $99.99 DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan. In addition to your local Bally Sports RSN, you will get all Top 35 Cable channels, as well as MLB Network and NBA TV. If you upgrade to their $109.99 DIRECTV STREAM Ultimate Plan, you will also get NHL Network.

With DIRECTV STREAM, you will get nearly unlimited simultaneous streams (20 at the same time in your home), as well as an unlimited DVR

If you choose Fubo, you’ll get 25 of the top 35 cable channels and a 1,000-hour DVR.

What About Bally Sports+?

If you only care about your local Bally Sports Network, you can access most of them for $19.99/month with Bally Sports+.

In areas where fans have access to more than one Bally sports network, an optional bundle allows the addition of a second channel. The monthly total for two RSNs is $29.99/month.

That service won’t give you any other channels, however.

Another issue is that Bally Sports+ doesn’t offer all the sports carried by the linear regional channels. In the case of MLB, Bally Sports+ only provides the option to see Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays. If you’re a fan of another team, DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo will be the solution.

What Bally Sports RSNs Carry Local Sports Teams?

Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks broadcasts local telecasts of 14 MLB teams, 17 NBA teams and 13 NHL teams.

What Streaming Services Offer Bally Sports RSN and other Regional Sports Networks?