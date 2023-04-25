 Skip to Content
Can You Stream Bally Sports with Philo?

Jason Gurwin, Ben Bowman

While fans used to have plenty of options to stream your favorite team on Bally Sports RSNs, will Philo work to see local sports?

Since August 2019, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV dropped them from their Live TV Streaming Service. Philo cuts costs by not carrying sports channels, so Bally was never an option.

So what are your options to stream Bally Sports RSNs? Sports fans have three choices: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, or Bally Sports+.

With DIRECTV STREAM (which was previously AT&T TV), you can stream Bally Sports RSNs on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV (via their Osprey Box), iOS, Android, and your computer.

Can You Watch Bally Sports on DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo without a contract?

DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo are the only Live TV Streaming Services that offer Bally Sports RSNs.

The benefit of going with Fubo is that you’ll also get NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, and NBC Sports Washington+.

But DIRECTV STREAM will be your choice for MASN, MASN2, Spectrum SportsNet, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsTime Ohio, and YES Network.

For those in other markets, both carry Marquee Sports Network, NESN, MSG, Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

If you don’t want a contract, you can sign-up for their $99.99 DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan. In addition to your local Bally Sports RSN, you will get all Top 35 Cable channels, as well as MLB Network and NBA TV. If you upgrade to their $109.99 DIRECTV STREAM Ultimate Plan, you will also get NHL Network.

With DIRECTV STREAM, you will get nearly unlimited simultaneous streams (20 at the same time in your home), as well as an unlimited DVR

If you choose Fubo, you’ll get 25 of the top 35 cable channels and a 1,000-hour DVR.

What About Bally Sports+?

If you only care about your local Bally Sports Network, you can access most of them for $19.99/month with Bally Sports+.

In areas where fans have access to more than one Bally sports network, an optional bundle allows the addition of a second channel. The monthly total for two RSNs is $29.99/month.

That service won’t give you any other channels, however.

Another issue is that Bally Sports+ doesn’t offer all the sports carried by the linear regional channels. In the case of MLB, Bally Sports+ only provides the option to see Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays. If you’re a fan of another team, DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo will be the solution.

What Bally Sports RSNs Carry Local Sports Teams?

Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks broadcasts local telecasts of 14 MLB teams, 17 NBA teams and 13 NHL teams.

RSN MLB NBA NHL
Bally Sports Arizona Arizona Diamondbacks Phoenix Suns Arizona Coyotes
Bally Sports Detroit Detroit Tigers Detroit Pistons Detroit Red Wings
Bally Sports Florida Miami Marlins Miami Heat Florida Panthers
Bally Sports Indiana Indiana Pacers
Bally Sports Kansas City Kansas City Royals
Bally Sports Midwest St. Louis Cardinals St. Louis Blues
Bally Sports New Orleans New Orleans Pelicans
Bally Sports North Minnesota Twins Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Wild
Bally Sports Ohio Cincinnati Reds Cleveland Cavaliers Columbus Blue Jackets
Bally Sports Oklahoma Oklahoma City Thunder
Bally Sports SoCal Anaheim Ducks
Bally Sports San Diego San Diego Padres
Bally Sports South Atlanta Braves Atlanta Hawks Nashville Predators
Bally Sports Southeast Charlotte Hornets/Memphis Grizzlies Carolina Hurricanes
Bally Sports Southwest Texas Rangers Dallas Mavericks Dallas Stars
Bally Sports Sun Tampa Bay Rays Orlando Magic Tampa Bay Lightning
Bally Sports West Los Angeles Angels LA Clippers Los Angeles Kings
Bally Sports Wisconsin Milwaukee Brewers Milwaukee Bucks
Marquee Sports Network Chicago Cubs
Bally Sports Great Lakes Cleveland Guardians
YES Network New York Yankees Brooklyn Nets

What Streaming Services Offer Bally Sports RSN and other Regional Sports Networks?

$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
Altitude ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
AT&T SportsNet Southwest ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Bally Sports Arizona ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Bally Sports Carolinas ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Bally Sports Detroit ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Bally Sports Florida ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Bally Sports Great Lakes ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Bally Sports Indiana ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Bally Sports Kansas City ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Bally Sports Midwest ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Bally Sports New Orleans ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Bally Sports North ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Bally Sports Ohio ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Bally Sports Oklahoma ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Bally Sports San Diego ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Bally Sports SoCal ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Bally Sports South ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Bally Sports Southeast ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Bally Sports Southwest ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Bally Sports Sun ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Bally Sports Tennessee ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Bally Sports West ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Bally Sports Wisconsin ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Fox Sports Arizona ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Fox Sports Carolinas ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Fox Sports Detroit ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Fox Sports Florida ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Fox Sports Indiana ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Fox Sports Kansas City ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Fox Sports Midwest ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Fox Sports New Orleans ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Fox Sports North ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Fox Sports Ohio ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Fox Sports Oklahoma ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Fox Sports Prime Ticket ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Fox Sports San Diego ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Fox Sports South ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Fox Sports Southeast ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Fox Sports Southwest ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Fox Sports Sun ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Fox Sports Tennessee ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Fox Sports West ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Fox Sports Wisconsin ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Longhorn Network - - - - ^ $11 - -
Marquee Sports Network ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
MASN ≥ $99.99 - - - - - -
MASN2 ≥ $99.99 - - - - - -
MSG ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
MSG Sportsnet ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
NBC Sports Bay Area ≥ $99.99 - - -
NBC Sports Boston ≥ $99.99 - - -
NBC Sports California ≥ $99.99 - - -
NBC Sports Chicago ≥ $99.99 - - -
NBC Sports Northwest - - - -
NBC Sports Philadelphia - - - -
NBC Sports Philadelphia+ - - - -
NBC Sports Washington ≥ $99.99 - - -
NBC Sports Washington+ - - - - -
NESN ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Root Sports Northwest ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
Spectrum SportsNet ≥ $99.99 - - - - - -
Spectrum SportsNet LA ≥ $99.99 - - - - - -
SportsNet NY ≥ $99.99 - - -
SportsTime Ohio ≥ $99.99 - - - - - -
YES Network ≥ $99.99 - - - - - -
