Can You Stream Bally Sports, YES Network, or Marquee Sports Network on Hulu + Live TV?

If you used to stream your favorite MLB team on a Bally Sports Regional Sports Network (previously Fox Sports RSNs), YES Network, or Marquee Sports Network with Hulu Live TV, will you be able to for the 2022 MLB season?

How to Watch Bally Sports 2022

When: Opening Day begins Thursday, April 7, 2022

TV: Bally Sports RSNs & YES Network

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial to DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Unfortunately, Hulu + Live TV dropped Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks, including YES Network and Marquee Sports Network in the October 2020.

If you want to stream your favorite MLB team without cable, what are your options?

While Sinclair may launch a direct-to-consumer service for five MLB teams this summer, until then you still only have one option to stream MLB games – DIRECTV STREAM. For a limited time, you can get $10 OFF Your First Three Months, after a 5-Day Free Trial.

While you can watch NBC Sports RSNs on Hulu Live TV, you won’t be able to stream New York Yankees games on YES Network, stream Chicago Cubs games on Marquee Sports Network, and teams on Bally Sports RSNs like the Atlanta Braves, Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, and Cleveland Guardians.

With DIRECTV STREAM you can stream Bally Sports RSNs on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV (via their own Box), iOS, Android, and your computer.

Can You Watch Bally Sports on DIRECTV STREAM without a contract?

DIRECTV STREAM is the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet, MASN, and Altitude.

For those in other markets, they also carry Marquee Sports Network, NESN, MASN, MSG, Spectrum SportsNet LA, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

With their sign-up for their $89.99 a month DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan you will get all Top 35 Cable channels, MLB Network and NBA TV, in additional to your local RSN – including from Bally Sports.

They recently included an Unlimited DVR at no extra charge, as well as the ability to stream on unlimited devices at-home at the same time.