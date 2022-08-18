 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NFL Football

Can You Stream Bears vs. Seahawks Preseason Game with ESPN+?

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Seahawks face the Chicago Bears from CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA. But, can you stream this preseason matchup on ESPN+?

Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears

  • When: Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stream: Watch with
$25 Uber Eats Credit

While in the past some ESPN games have been available on ESPN+, including special broadcasts of the ManningCast and “Between the Lines”, this Week 2 preseason matchup between the Seahawks and Bears is not available to stream on ESPN+.

To watch the ESPN telecast with Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Dan Orlovsky on the call, you can stream it with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, which offers ESPN for just $17.50 for your first month or DIRECTV STREAM, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial, plus $20 OFF Your First 2 Months.

For football fans, is the cheapest way to stream ESPN, which is include in your Sling Orange plan. For a limited time, you can get , plus The Streamable is offering new Sling TV subscribers a $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you complete your first month of service.

How to Get 50% OFF Sling TV + Free Uber Eats Gift Card

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to Sling TV website to sign up for your Sling TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $10 Gift Card from The Streamable
$25 Uber Eats Credit
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.