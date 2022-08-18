Can You Stream Bears vs. Seahawks Preseason Game with ESPN+?

On Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Seahawks face the Chicago Bears from CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA. But, can you stream this preseason matchup on ESPN+?

Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears

When: Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 50% off your first month of Sling TV + $25 Uber Eats Gift Card

Get The Deal $25 Uber Eats Credit sling.com

While in the past some ESPN games have been available on ESPN+, including special broadcasts of the ManningCast and “Between the Lines”, this Week 2 preseason matchup between the Seahawks and Bears is not available to stream on ESPN+.

To watch the ESPN telecast with Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Dan Orlovsky on the call, you can stream it with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, which offers ESPN for just $17.50 for your first month or DIRECTV STREAM, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial, plus $20 OFF Your First 2 Months.

For football fans, Sling TV is the cheapest way to stream ESPN, which is include in your Sling Orange plan. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV , plus The Streamable is offering new Sling TV subscribers a $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you complete your first month of service.

How to Get 50% OFF Sling TV + Free Uber Eats Gift Card

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to Sling TV website to sign up for your Sling TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $10 Gift Card from The Streamable