Can You Stream Bears vs. Seahawks Preseason Game with ESPN+?
On Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Seahawks face the Chicago Bears from CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA. But, can you stream this preseason matchup on ESPN+?
Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears
- When: Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch with
While in the past some ESPN games have been available on ESPN+, including special broadcasts of the ManningCast and “Between the Lines”, this Week 2 preseason matchup between the Seahawks and Bears is not available to stream on ESPN+.
To watch the ESPN telecast with Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Dan Orlovsky on the call, you can stream it with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, which offers ESPN for just $17.50 for your first month or DIRECTV STREAM, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial, plus $20 OFF Your First 2 Months.
For football fans, is the cheapest way to stream ESPN, which is include in your Sling Orange plan. For a limited time, you can get , plus The Streamable is offering new Sling TV subscribers a $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you complete your first month of service.
How to Get 50% OFF Sling TV + Free Uber Eats Gift Card
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to Sling TV website to sign up for your Sling TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $10 Gift Card from The Streamable