Can You Stream Bears vs. Vikings Monday Night Football Live with ESPN+?

On Monday, December 20, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST, the Chicago Bears face the Minnesota Vikings from Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. But, can you stream this NFC North matchup on ESPN+?

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

For just the third time this season, you can stream Monday Night Football on ESPN+. You will be able to watch the Bears/Vikings with the streaming service, which is available for $6.99 a month for $69.99 a year. Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will be live from Solider Field.

Last week’s Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals was the first of five telecasts that will stream on ESPN+ for the rest of the season, including their Saturday Night Doubleheader (January 8th) and their first ever Monday Night Football Wild Card Game. Those games will also be available on ABC with an antenna.

If you prefer to watch using your Live TV Streaming Service, ESPN and ESPN2 are available on services like Sling TV, which offers ESPN/ESPN2 for just $10 for your first month or Hulu Live TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

The least expensive way to stream NFL football is a subscription to Sling TV. A subscription to Sling Blue ($35/month) gives you Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. However, you’d miss out on Monday Night Football on ESPN. Sling Blue does allow the sports add-on for $11. That’s the least expensive way possible to get NFL RedZone.

If you get Sling Orange ($35/month), you get ESPN, but not Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. The solution would be Sling Orange + Blue ($50/month) to get all of those channels. If you get Sling Orange + Blue, you can also add NFL Redzone.

Important: You cannot stream CBS with Sling TV, which would eliminate those live AFC games. If you need live access to games on CBS, Paramount+ ($4.99/month) can provide that.

Another great way to stream Monday Night Football and NFL Games is Hulu Live TV, which recently added NFL Network and NFL RedZone.

What NFL Channels Does Hulu + Live TV Carry?

Hulu Live TV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone. For a limited time you can get 7-Day Free Trial.

To access NFL on CBS, NFL on Fox, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football, you will need their Base Plan ($64.99), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can add NFL RedZone for just $10, meaning you can watch Scott Hanson whip-around all the big games.