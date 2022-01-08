Can You Stream Broncos vs. Chiefs MNF on Saturday Game Live on ESPN+?

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST, the Denver Broncos face the Kansas City Chiefs from Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, CO. But, can you stream this AFC matchup on ESPN+?

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

For just the fourth time this season, you can stream Monday Night Football on ESPN+. You will be able to watch the Broncos/Chief Monday Night Football on Saturday Game with the streaming service, which is available for $6.99 a month for $69.99 a year. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit – will be at Empower Field at Mile High for the AFC showdown

Next week, ESPN+ will also stream the first ever Monday Night Football Wild Card Game. Those games will also be available on ABC with an antenna.

If you prefer to watch using your Live TV Streaming Service, ESPN and ESPN2 are available on services like Sling TV, which offers ESPN/ESPN2 with a 3-Day Free Trial or fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.