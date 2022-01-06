Can You Stream Bruins vs. Wild Hockey Game Live with ESPN+?

On Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Minnesota Wild. While many NHL games are on ESPN+, you won’t be able to watch this Flyers/Penguins game. So where can you stream it?

Boston Bruins vs. Minnesota Wild

When: Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

While the game won’t stream on ESPN+, you can still watch it without a cable or streaming subscription. You can watch Bruins/Wild with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. It is also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Boston Bruins vs. Minnesota Wild won’t be available live on the service. However, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.