Can You Stream Capitals vs. Flyers Hockey Game Live with ESPN+?
On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the Philadelphia Flyers. While most games are only on ESPN+, you won’t be able to watch this Capitals/Flyers game. So how can you stream it?
Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers
- When: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
While the game won’t stream on ESPN+, you can still watch it without a cable or streaming subscription. You can watch Capitals/Flyers with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, fuboTV, which has a 7-Day Free Trial, or Sling TV, which has a 3-Day Free Trial of their Orange Plan.
For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers won’t be available live on the service. However, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|$10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•