Can You Stream Capitals vs. Panthers Playoff Game on ESPN+?

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Florida Panthers face the Washington Capitals. While the game is airing on ESPN2, can you stream the Panthers vs. Capitals with a subscription to ESPN+?

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals

If you have an ESPN+ subscription, you won’t be able to stream most of the 2022 NHL Playoffs live. That’s because games that air on ESPN and ESPN2 during the 2022 NHL Playoffs are only available with cable, satellite, or a Live TV Streaming Service.

So what’s the best way to stream the game?

You can watch Panthers/Capitals on ESPN2 with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, fuboTV, which has a 7-Day Free Trial, or Sling TV, which has a 50% OFF Your First Month of their Orange Plan.

If you live in Florida, you can also stream the game on Bally Sports Florida, while in Washington, you can watch it on NBC Sports Washington, both of which are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. NBC Sports Washington is also available with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

There are no local blackouts, so you can either view it on ESPN or your local RSN.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Washington≥ $89.99---
ESPN2--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Washington, and ESPN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

