Can You Stream College Football Games Live on ESPN+?

If you’re looking to stream College Football games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more. But, depending on what game you want to watch, we’re going to breakdown what you can and cannot stream with a subscription to ESPN+.

Depending on the week, ESPN+ will have exclusive games that you won’t be able to watch anywhere else, including on ESPN. They will carry 14 total SEC games over the course of the season, with one game for each SEC school. They also take over the annual Oklahoma PPV game, which is included in your subscription.

ESPN+ College Football Game Highlights

Sept. 3: Mercer Bears @ Auburn Tigers

Sept. 10: Kent State Golden Flashes @ Oklahoma Sooners

Sept. 17: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Oklahoma State Cowboys

Sept. 24: Kent State Golden Flashes @ Georgia Bulldogs

Sept. 24: New Mexico Lobos @ LSU Tigers

Nov. 19: Austin Peay Governors @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Nov. 19: Massachusetts Minutemen @ Texas A&M Aggies

But, You Can’t Watch ESPN Games on ESPN+

But, what ESPN+ won’t carry is games that air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network, and ESPNU.

But, what if you want to stream all those games? One of the best options is streaming with Hulu Live TV, which has wide coverage of live college football games, and now includes ESPN+ at no extra charge.

With Hulu Live TV, you will also get major cable networks that carry College Football including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and CBS Sports Network.

Hulu Live TV also offer CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC is nearly every market. That means you can stream SEC Games on CBS, Big 12 and Pac-12 on FOX and ABC, and Notre Dame games.

The Least Expensive Way to Stream Most NFL Channels

For College Football fans, with Sling Orange, you can watch every game that airs on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC (which are simulcast on ESPN3). If you add, Sling Blue, you will also get access to games on FS1, NBC, and FOX (in select markets).

But, the what might be the best value of Sling TV is that with their Sports Extra Pack ($11), you can add ACC Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network. If you subscribe to Sling Blue, you will also get Big Ten Network, and for NFL fans, NFL RedZone.