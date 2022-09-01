Can You Stream College Football Games on fuboTV?

The 2022 College Football Season is here, and if you’re a sports fan, fuboTV is a great option to stream NCAA Football games this season. Starting at $69.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial, it is cheaper than cable or satellite, and includes many channels that you wouldn’t normally get in the base tier.

If you want to stream College Football games this season, these are the games you will be able to watch with your Fubo subscription.

With a subscription to fuboTV, you College Football games on local channels like CBS, FOX, NBC, and ABC, cable networks like ESPN and FS1, and other college sports stations like Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

If you live in a market that has an SEC or ACC team, you will get SEC Network and/or ACC Network included in your plan at no extra charge. If not, you could always add their Sports Plus Add-On ($10.99), which also has ESPNU and Pac-12 Network (which is not available on most services), and if you’re an NFL Fan, NFL RedZone.

The only channel they don’t offer is Longhorn Network, which are available with a subscription to Sling TV.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

fuboTV is one of the only services that offers 4K content, which is mostly from FOX, which will get you the biggest Big Ten games of the week in UHD. To stream 4K from the fubo interface, you will need to upgrade to their Elite Plan ($79.99), which also includes their Extra Add-On (which has ESPNU, SEC Network, and ACC Network) at no extra charge.

What Other Sports Features Does Fubo Offer?

One of the best features though of fuboTV is its Multi-View on Apple TV devices. With the feature, you can watch up to four games at the same time. They also have FanView, which lets you check live scores while you’re watching a game.

Does fuboTV Let You Record Games?

fuboTV includes a 1,000 Hour DVR on all plans, but unlike other services, you can keep your favorite games until you delete them. If a game runs long, fuboTV will automatically extend the recording so you don’t have to miss the ending. If you join a game late, if you hit record, it will start recording form the beginning.