Can You Stream College Football National Championship Game on ESPN+?

David Satin

The 2022-23 college football season has just one game left: the national championship game between TCU and Georgia. ESPN will offer wall-to-wall coverage of the game, including approximately 100 cameras so audiences don’t miss a single play, or a second of the action. But if you’re an ESPN+ customer, will you have access to the contents with your subscription?

How to Watch 2022 College Football National Championship

While ESPN+ has a ton of College Football action during the regular season, you won’t be able to watch the national championship game on the service. That’s because ESPN+ won’t carry is games that air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network, and ESPNU.

Since Bowl games are on ESPN, what is the cheapest way to watch the national championship showdown between Georgia and TCU?

For just $40 a month for Sling Orange, you can watch this year’s national championship game, and ensure you’re covered for next year’s bowl games, because it includes games on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC (which are simulcast on ESPN3). This is $25 cheaper than any other live TV streaming service.

How to Get Sling TV

Since Sling TV offers ESPN2, a subscription will allow you to watch the standard presentation of the game, or the alternative “Field Pass” stream. The stream will be hosted by Pat McAfee, who will be joined by A.J. Hawk, Darius Butler and “Boston” Connor Campbell, as well as a rotation of ESPN analysts, notable personalities, and celebrities throughout the game to offer free-flowing game commentary and more.

You could also consider other streaming options like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV, which also offer ESPN –– but are $65-70/month. If you are looking for a free trial, both fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM offer a 5-Day Free Trial, so you can check out some of the action.

