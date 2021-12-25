 Skip to Content
Can You Stream Colts vs. Cardinals on Amazon Prime Video?

Jason Gurwin

While Amazon Prime Video will simulcast most NFL Network, including the game before this one – you won’t be able to watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals on Amazon Prime Video.

For this special Christmas Day game, you will only be able to watch it exclusively on NFL Network; which you can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Indianapolis Colts

How Can I Stream Colts/Cardinals on NFL Network?

Fortunately, there are plenty of options to access Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders on NFL Network with a Live TV Streaming Service. NFL Network is available on Sling TVth a 7-Day Free Trial. It is also available on Sling TV, which offers your first month for $10, along with Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

fuboTV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone (+$11).

The least expensive way to stream NFL Network is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan for just $10 for your First Month. With Sling Blue, you’ll get the Colts vs. Cardinals game on NFL Network, along with in select markets NFL on Fox and Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Hulu Live TV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone (+$11). They now add The Disney Bundle, including ESPN+, at no extra charge.

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Sign Up Get $25 OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $69.99 $35 $35 $64.99
CBS - -
Fox -
NBC -
ABC - -
ESPN -
NFL Network - -
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $10 - ^ $11 ^ $11
