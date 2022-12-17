Can You Stream Colts vs. Vikings Saturday Game on Amazon Prime Video?

While Amazon Prime Video has simulcast most NFL Network ganes in the past, you won’t be able to watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts on Amazon Prime Video.

For this special Saturday game, you will only be able to watch it exclusively on NFL Network; which you can stream with a Subscription to Sling TV's Blue Plan.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts

When: Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT

TV: NFL Network

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Sling TV Blue Plan

How Can I Stream Vikings/Colts on NFL Network?

Fortunately, there are plenty of options to access Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts on NFL Network with a Live TV Streaming Service. NFL Network is available on fuboTV with a 7-Day Free Trial. It is also available on Sling TV, which offers NFL Network as part their Sling Blue Plan for just $40 a month, as well as Hulu Live TV, which has it as part of their subscription, which includes the Disney Bundle at No Extra Charge.

fuboTV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone (+$11).

The least expensive way to stream NFL Network is a subscription to Sling TV. You can get Sling TV Blue Plan for just $40 a Month. With Sling Blue, you’ll get the Vikings vs. Colts game on NFL Network, along with in select markets NFL on Fox and Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Hulu Live TV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone (+$11). They now add The Disney Bundle, including ESPN+, at no extra charge.