Can You Stream Cowboys vs. 49ers on Philo?

On Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST, the Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. But, can you stream this historic rivalry with Philo?

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

When: Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST

TV: Nickelodeon

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

While Philo normally doesn’t offer NFL games, because it doesn’t carry local channels or sports networks like ESPN or NFL Network, you can stream the Cowboys/49ers with Philo. That’s because during this playoff game, they will be airing a special telecast of the Cowboys/49ers on Nickelodeon, which you can stream on Philo.

“The NFL on Nickelodeon” was designed with kids in mind — not just during the game’s broadcast, which will be invaded by Nickelodeon stalwarts like SpongeBob SquarePants, Logan Loud, and lots and lots of slime, but the commentary will be presented at a lower level for kids and families alike to learn about football and what they’re watching. Last year’s event starred Noah Eagle, son of NFL broadcaster Ian Eagle, former Seahawks and Vikings WR Nate Burleson, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, and Lex Lumpkin.

If you want to stream the CBS telecast of the game, you best bet is fuboTV, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial.

What NFL Channels Does fuboTV Carry?

fuboTV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone. For a limited time you can get a 7-Day Free Trial.

To access NFL on CBS, NFL on Fox, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football, you will need their Starter Plan ($64.99), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can add NFL RedZone for just $10, meaning you can watch Scott Hanson whip-around all the big games.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

The Least Expensive Way to Stream Most NFL Channels

The least expensive way to stream NFL football is a subscription to Sling TV. A subscription to Sling Blue ($35/month) gives you Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. However, you’d miss out on Monday Night Football on ESPN. Sling Blue does allow the sports add-on for $11. That’s the least expensive way possible to get NFL RedZone.

If you get Sling Orange ($35/month), you get ESPN, but not Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. The solution would be Sling Orange + Blue ($50/month) to get all of those channels. If you get Sling Orange + Blue, you can also add NFL Redzone.

Important: You cannot stream CBS with Sling TV, which would eliminate those live AFC games. If you need live access to games on CBS, Paramount+ ($5.99/month) can provide that.

Related: Best Live Streaming Services for NFL Football