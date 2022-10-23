Can You Stream Ducks vs. Red Wings Hockey Game Live with ESPN+?
On Sunday, October 23, 2022 – ESPN has Sunday Night Coverage of the Detroit Red Wings facing the Anaheim Ducks. While during the season openers, you could watch NHL games a simulcast of the ESPN games on ESPN+, you won’t be able to watch these matchups.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Anaheim Ducks
- When: Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF)
While the game won’t stream on ESPN+, you can still watch it without a cable or streaming subscription. You can watch Red Wings/Ducks with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, which offers ESPN for just $17.50 for your first month, DIRECTV STREAM which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial, plus $10 OFF Your First 5 Months, or fuboTV, which has a 7-Day Free Trial.
First-season head coach Derek Lalonde and his Red Wings host the Ducks and fan-favorite Trevor Zegras at Little Caesars arena.
For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, these games won’t be available live on the service. However, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).
