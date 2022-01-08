 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NFL Football

Can You Stream Eagles vs. Cowboys Monday Night Football on Saturday Game Live with ESPN+?

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST, the Philadelphia Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. But, can you stream this NFC East matchup with a subscription to ESPN+?

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Unlike most games this season, you will be able to stream the Eagles/Cowboys Monday Night Football game on ESPN+. You will be able to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Monday Night Football on Saturday Game with the streaming service, which is available for $6.99 a month for $69.99 a year.

The voices of Monday Night Football – Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry – will be inside Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC matchup.

While the Eagles have been eliminated from the playoffs, the Cowboys with a win can improve their playoff position.

Next week, ESPN+ will also stream the first ever Monday Night Football Wild Card Game. Those games will also be available on ABC with an antenna.

If you prefer to watch using your Live TV Streaming Service, ESPN and ESPN2 are available on services like Sling TV, which offers ESPN/ESPN2 with a 3-Day Free Trial or fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $69.99 $35 $35 $64.99
CBS - -
Fox -
NBC -
ABC - -
ESPN -
NFL Network - -
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $10 - ^ $11 ^ $11
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.