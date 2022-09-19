Can You Stream Eagles vs. Vikings Monday Night Football Wild Card Game Live on ESPN+?

On Monday, September 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Eagles face the Minnesota Vikings from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. But, can you stream this NFC matchup on ESPN+?

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings

For select games this season, you can stream Monday Night Football on ESPN+, including this Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings game. While for select games there is a ManningCast alternate stream, this week the Manning Bros. have the week off.

You can get a subscription to ESPN+ for $9.99 a month, or through The Disney Bundle which is just $13.99 a month, a 40% savings.

Alternatively, you can watch the the game on ABC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, as well on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. The Spanish language feed can be found on ESPN Deportes.

The least expensive way to stream NFL football is a subscription to Sling TV. A subscription to Sling Blue ($35/month) gives you Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. However, you’d miss out on Monday Night Football on ESPN. Sling Blue does allow the sports add-on for $11. That’s the least expensive way possible to get NFL RedZone.

If you get Sling Orange ($35/month), you get ESPN, but not Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. The solution would be Sling Orange + Blue ($50/month) to get all of those channels. If you get Sling Orange + Blue, you can also add NFL Redzone.

Important: You cannot stream CBS with Sling TV, which would eliminate those live AFC games. If you need live access to games on CBS, Paramount+ ($4.99/month) can provide that.

Another great way to stream Monday Night Football and NFL Games is fuboTV, which carries NFL Network and NFL RedZone.

What NFL Channels Does fuboTV Carry?

fuboTV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone. For a limited time you can get 7-Day Free Trial.

To access NFL on CBS, NFL on Fox, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football, you will need their Pro Plan ($69.99), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can add NFL RedZone for just $11, meaning you can watch Scott Hanson whip-around all the big games.