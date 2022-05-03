Can You Stream Flames vs. Stars Playoff Game on ESPN+?
On Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Dallas Stars. While you might be used to watching NHL games on ESPN+, you won’t be able to stream the Flames/Stars series with your subscription.
Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars
- When: Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
- National TV: ESPN2
- Local TV: Bally Sports Southwest (Dallas)
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
During the regular season, most NHL games are only available on ESPN+, but during the 2022 NHL Playoffs that changes. To stream the Flames/Stars on ESPN2, you will need access to a Live TV Streaming Service.
What is your best way to stream the Flames/Stars game?
You can watch in Dallas on ESPN2 with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, fuboTV, which has a 7-Day Free Trial, or Sling TV, which has a 50% OFF Your First Month of their Orange Plan.
If you live in Dallas, you can also stream the game on Bally Sports Midwest which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. There are no local blackouts, so you can either view it on ESPN or your local RSN.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
