Can You Stream Flyers vs. Bruins Hockey Game Live on ESPN+?

On Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Philadelphia Flyers. While most games can be stream on ESPN+, you won’t be able to watch this Flyers/Bruins with ESPN+.

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

When: Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

While the game won’t stream on ESPN+, you can still watch it without a cable or streaming subscription. You can watch Bruins/Flyers with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, Sling TV which offers a 3-Day Free Trial, or Hulu Live TV.

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers won’t be available live on the service. However, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

