Can You Stream Flyers vs. Bruins Hockey Game Live on ESPN+?

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Philadelphia Flyers. While most games can be stream on ESPN+, you won’t be able to watch this Flyers/Bruins with ESPN+.

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

While the game won’t stream on ESPN+, you can still watch it without a cable or streaming subscription. You can watch Bruins/Flyers with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, Sling TV which offers a 3-Day Free Trial, or Hulu Live TV.

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers won’t be available live on the service. However, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Islanders vs. Blackhawks Game Preview: Chicago faces New York, looks to halt 3-game skid

By The Associated Press
New York Islanders (0-2-0, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-2-1, sixth in the Central)
Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +105, Islanders -126; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup with New York after losing three in a row.

Chicago finished 24-25-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 13-11-4 at home. The Blackhawks averaged 2.8 goals and 4.8 assists per game last season.

New York went 32-17-7 overall with a 11-13-4 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Islanders allowed 2.1 goals on 28.3 shots per game last season.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.
Islanders: None listed.

