Can You Stream Giants vs. Buccaneers Monday Night Football Live with ESPN+?

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the New York Giants from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL But, can you stream Brady against his Super Bowl foes, the New York Giants on ESPN+?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants

Until now, only the opening week of Monday Night Football was available on ESPN+. While the traditional telecast for Giants vs. Bucs game is only available on ESPN (and not on ESPN+), you can catch Peyton and Eli on the “ManningCast” either on ESPN2 or ESPN+.

ESPN and ESPN2 are available on services like Sling TV, which offers ESPN/ESPN2 for just $10 for your first month or Hulu Live TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Monday Night Football continues in Week 11 with Brady and the Bucs hosting the Giants (Nov. 22, 8 p.m.). After back-to-back losses, the Buccaneers return home to defend their undefeated home record. The New York Giants, who won their last game, will be playing their second Monday Night Football game in November after visiting the Chiefs in Week 9.

The least expensive way to stream NFL football is a subscription to Sling TV. A subscription to Sling Blue ($35/month) gives you Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. However, you’d miss out on Monday Night Football on ESPN. Sling Blue does allow the sports add-on for $11. That’s the least expensive way possible to get NFL RedZone.

If you get Sling Orange ($35/month), you get ESPN, but not Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. The solution would be Sling Orange + Blue ($50/month) to get all of those channels. If you get Sling Orange + Blue, you can also add NFL Redzone.

Important: You cannot stream CBS with Sling TV, which would eliminate those live AFC games. If you need live access to games on CBS, Paramount+ ($4.99/month) can provide that.

Another great way to stream Monday Night Football and NFL Games is Hulu Live TV, which recently added NFL Network and NFL RedZone.

What NFL Channels Does Hulu + Live TV Carry?

Hulu Live TV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone. For a limited time you can get $10 OFF Your First Three Months, Plus a 7-Day Free Trial.

To access NFL on CBS, NFL on Fox, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football, you will need their Base Plan ($64.99), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can add NFL RedZone for just $10, meaning you can watch Scott Hanson whip-around all the big games.