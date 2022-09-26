Can You Stream Giants vs. Eagles Monday Night Football Game Live on ESPN+?

On Monday, September 26, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT, the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys . But, can you stream this NFC East rivalry on ESPN+?

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

ESPN’s Monday Night Football features its first of four consecutive divisional showdowns when the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants match up in Week 3 (Sept. 26, 8 p.m.). Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters will call the game.

For select games this season, you can stream Monday Night Football on ESPN+, including New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles game. In addition to the traditional telecast, ESPN+ will simulcast this week’s ManningCast, which stars former Giants QB Eli Manning and his brother Peyton Manning.

You can get a subscription to ESPN+ for $9.99 a month, or through The Disney Bundle which is just $13.99 a month, a 40% savings.

Alternatively, you can watch the the game on ESPN/ABC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, as well on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. The Spanish language feed can be found on ESPN Deportes.

The least expensive way to stream NFL football is a subscription to Sling TV. A subscription to Sling Blue ($35/month) gives you Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. However, you’d miss out on Monday Night Football on ESPN. Sling Blue does allow the sports add-on for $11. That’s the least expensive way possible to get NFL RedZone.

If you get Sling Orange ($35/month), you get ESPN, but not Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. The solution would be Sling Orange + Blue ($50/month) to get all of those channels. If you get Sling Orange + Blue, you can also add NFL Redzone.

Important: You cannot stream CBS with Sling TV, which would eliminate those live AFC games. If you need live access to games on CBS, Paramount+ ($4.99/month) can provide that.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Another great way to stream Monday Night Football and NFL Games is fuboTV, which carries NFL Network and NFL RedZone.

What NFL Channels Does fuboTV Carry?

fuboTV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone. For a limited time you can get 7-Day Free Trial.

To access NFL on CBS, NFL on Fox, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football, you will need their Pro Plan ($69.99), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can add NFL RedZone for just $11, meaning you can watch Scott Hanson whip-around all the big games.