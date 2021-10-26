 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche

Can You Stream Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Hockey Game Live with ESPN+?

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Vegas Golden Knights. While during the season openers you could watch NHL games on ESPN with ESPN+, you won’t be able to watch this Golden Knights/Avalanche game.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights

While the game won’t stream on ESPN+, you can still watch it without a cable or streaming subscription. You can watch Avalanche/Golden Knights with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, which offers ESPN for just $10 for your first month, Hulu Live TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, plus $10 OFF Your First 3-Months, or fuboTV, which has a 7-Day Free Trial.

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Golden Knights vs. Avalanche won’t be available live on the service. However, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Game Preview: Vegas takes on Colorado on 4-game slide

By The Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights (1-4-0, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (2-3-0, fifth in the Central)
Denver; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -174, Golden Knights +145; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas looks to stop its four-game skid when the Golden Knights take on Colorado.
Colorado finished 39-13-4 overall with a 22-4-2 record at home a season ago. The Avalanche scored 47 power play goals on 207 power play opportunities last season.
Vegas finished 40-14-2 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 19-9-0 on the road. The Golden

Knights averaged 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes per game.
The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.
Golden Knights: Alec Martinez: day to day (undisclosed), Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.