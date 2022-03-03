Can You Stream Golden Knights vs. Bruins Hockey Game Live on ESPN+?

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Boston Bruins. While most games are only on ESPN+, you won’t be able to watch this Golden Knights/Bruins game. So how can you stream it?

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins

When: Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

While the game won’t stream on ESPN+, you can still watch it without a cable or streaming subscription. You can watch Golden Knights/Bruins with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, fuboTV, which has a 7-Day Free Trial, or Sling TV, which has a 3-Day Free Trial of their Orange Plan.

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins won’t be available live on the service. However, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options