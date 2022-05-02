 Skip to Content
Can You Stream Hurricanes vs. Bruins Playoff Game on ESPN+?

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, May 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes open their first round series against the Boston Bruins. While during the regular season most games could be streamed on ESPN+, can you stream this Hurricanes/Bruins matchup?

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins

Unfortunately, games that air on ESPN during the 2022 NHL Playoffs aren’t available to watch live with a subscription to ESPN+. While the game won’t stream on ESPN+, you can still watch it without a cable or streaming subscription.

You can watch Bruins/Hurricanes on ESPN with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, fuboTV, which has a 7-Day Free Trial, or Sling TV, which has a 50% OFF Your First Month of their Orange Plan.

If you live in Carolina, the game will also be airing on Bally Sports South, while in Boston it will be airing on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. There are no local blackouts, so you can either view it on ESPN or your local RSN.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--
NESN≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports South≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ESPN, NESN, and Bally Sports South + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and NESN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

