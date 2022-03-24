Can You Stream Hurricanes vs. Stars Hockey Game Live with ESPN+?

On Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Dallas Stars. While most games are only on ESPN+, you won’t be able to watch this Hurricanes/Stars game. So how can you stream it?

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars

When: Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

While the game won’t stream on ESPN+, you can still watch it without a cable or streaming subscription. You can watch Hurricanes/Stars with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, fuboTV, which has a 7-Day Free Trial, or Sling TV, which has a $10 Off Your First Month.

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars won’t be available live on the service. However, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

