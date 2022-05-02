Can You Stream Kings vs. Oilers Playoff Game on ESPN+?

On Monday, May 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Edmonton Oilers face the Los Angeles Kings. While you might be used to watching NHL games on ESPN+, you won’t be able to stream the Oilers/Kings series with your subscription.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

During the regular season, most NHL games are only available on ESPN+, but during the 2022 NHL Playoffs that changes. To stream the Oilers/Kings on ESPN2, you will need access to a Live TV Streaming Service.

What is your best way to stream the Oilers/Kings game?

You can watch Edmonton and Los Angeles on ESPN2 with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, fuboTV, which has a 7-Day Free Trial, or Sling TV, which has a 50% OFF Your First Month of their Orange Plan.

If you live in Los Angeles, you can also stream the game on Bally Sports West which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. There are no local blackouts, so you can either view it on ESPN or your local RSN.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.