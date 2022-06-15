Can You Stream Lightning vs. Avalanche 2022 Stanley Cup Finals on ESPN+?
On Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face-off against the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. While during most of the 2022 NHL Playoffs most games couldn’t be streamed on ESPN+, can you stream this Lightning/Avalanche series with a subscription to ESPN+?
Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
- When: Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
- National TV: ABC/ESPN3
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to ESPN+.
Through the first two rounds, games that aired on ESPN during the 2022 NHL Playoffs were not available to watch live with a subscription to ESPN+. However, during the Stanley Cup Finals between the Lightning and Avalanche, you will be able to stream it with a subscription to ESPN+.
In addition, a special alternate presentation of the game – Ice Cast – will give fans a view of the matchup from above the ice and provide added player and team stats.
If you don’t have a ESPN+ subscription, you can also watch ABC for the Avalanche/Lightning on DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial. They also carry Bally Sports Sun and Altitude – so you can watch your team’s pre- and post-game shows.
Sling TV, which has a $10 OFF Your First Month of their Orange Plan, also carries the Stanley Cup Finals on ABC/ESPN3 for just $25 for your first month.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
