Can You Stream Live NHL Games on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a Live TV Streaming Service that provides viewers with access to more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. The base service includes local channels, 31 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.

Viewers are able to stream the 2021-22 NHL Season on YouTube TV, but what NHL games can they look forward to being able to watch on YouTube TV?

Local NHL fans will be able to watch their favorite teams in selected markets on their Regional Sports Network. YouTube TV carries NHL home team coverage from the NBC RSNs, including NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Washington.

YouTube TV does not carry several other RSNs with local NHL coverage, including Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, MSG, NESN, and Root Sports Northwest. Fans who want to stream local NHL team coverage from those areas would need another service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or DIRECTV STREAM.

In addition, YouTube TV no longer carries the former Fox Sports RSNs — now known as Bally Sports RSNs. The only option available for fans who want to live stream Bally Sports RSNs is to use DIRECTV STREAM. The streamer’s $84.99 Choice Plan allows fans to take advantage of the option.

How to Stream Canadian NHL Teams in the U.S.

The best option for hockey fans in the United States who want to watch Canadian teams is to sign up for ESPN+. They offer coverage of all out-of-market games for those teams.

NHL Teams & RSNs With Available Streaming Coverage

Each NHL team has live streaming coverage of their games from a local RSN. The breakdown of which teams are tied to which RSNs is listed below:

Fox Sports RSNs Rebranding As Bally Sports

The former Fox Sports RSNs have been rebranded to Bally Sports. As a result of this rebranding, some of them have been shut down or changed region.

Nationally Televised Hockey Games

Nationally televised hockey games that are not included with fans’ local team’s RSN packages can now be found on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, TBS, or ABC. YouTube TV includes the ESPN and Turner networks as a part of their entry-level streaming package.

Turner Sports will carry 72 regular-season NHL games on TNT and TBS, while ESPN will carry 100 nationally-televised games each season. 75 of those games will be carried exclusively on ESPN+, while the rest will be found on ESPN, ESPN2, or ABC. Some of the games carried on these networks will be exclusive and not available on local RSNs. The Turner and ESPN networks will also be needed to watch all of the games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Finally, NHL Network is available on fuboTV and Sling TV. They will carry about 100 non-exclusive NHL games each season.

Blackouts will apply to the national broadcasters in the event any game they are carrying is also available on your local RSN.

Out-of-Market Coverage

There is still an option for fans who do not live near their favorite team. NHL.TV, previously the way that fans could subscribe to an out-of-market streaming package, has moved to ESPN+ beginning with the 2021-22 season. Viewers who subscribe this year will save more than $50 as compared to the 2020-21 season.

