Can You Stream Mets vs. Braves on ESPN+ on October 2, 2022?

On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets. But, can you stream the Braves/Mets fight for the NL East title on ESPN+?

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

When: Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

Unfortunately, you can't stream Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN+, since this game is only available on ESPN. ESPN are available on services like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña, Jr. host the New York Mets and Pete Alonso as they battle for the National League East title on the season finale of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball on October 2, at 7 p.m. ET. Karl Ravech will call the game alongside analyst and five-time World Series Champion David Cone, analyst Eduardo Perez and reporter Buster Olney.

Entering play on September 30, the Mets lead the Braves by one game for the National League East lead. In the new postseason format, the winner of the NL East will have a first-round bye and the second-place team will host a Wild Card Series. The 2022 MLB Wild Card Series begins Friday, October 7, exclusively on ESPN platforms.

What’s The Best Way to Stream MLB games?

The live TV streaming services that offer the channels you need to watch 2022 MLB Games are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

If you're looking to stream your local team, DIRECTV STREAM is usually you best option. They are the only services that offers Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet LA. Along with fuboTV, they are one of the only options to stream NESN, Marquee Sports Network, ROOT Sports Northwest, and AT&T SportsNet.