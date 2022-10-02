 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NFL Football

Can You Stream Mets vs. Braves on ESPN+ on October 2, 2022?

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets. But, can you stream the Braves/Mets fight for the NL East title on ESPN+?

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

Unfortunately, you can’t stream Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN+, since this game is only available on ESPN. ESPN are available on services like fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña, Jr. host the New York Mets and Pete Alonso as they battle for the National League East title on the season finale of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball on October 2, at 7 p.m. ET. Karl Ravech will call the game alongside analyst and five-time World Series Champion David Cone, analyst Eduardo Perez and reporter Buster Olney.

Entering play on September 30, the Mets lead the Braves by one game for the National League East lead. In the new postseason format, the winner of the NL East will have a first-round bye and the second-place team will host a Wild Card Series. The 2022 MLB Wild Card Series begins Friday, October 7, exclusively on ESPN platforms.

What’s The Best Way to Stream MLB games?

The live TV streaming services that offer the channels you need to watch 2022 MLB Games are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

If you’re looking to stream your local team, DIRECTV STREAM is usually you best option. They are the only services that offers Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet LA. Along with fuboTV, they are one of the only options to stream NESN, Marquee Sports Network, ROOT Sports Northwest, and AT&T SportsNet. The best part? You can get a 5-Day Free Trial.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial $20 OFF 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $35 $35 $64.99
ESPN - -
Fox -
TBS -
MLB Network ≥ $89.99 ^ $11 - ^ $11 ^ $11
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.